Watch Matthew McConaughey In The New Trailer For ‘The Gentlemen’

Another trailer has dropped for Matthew McConaughey’s new movie “The Gentlemen,” and it looks great.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The cast is absolutely loaded for this one as well. Alongside McConaughey, fans will get to see Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and Jeremy Strong.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

As everybody knows, I’m a huge pro-McConaughey guy. I think that dude is a generational talent unlike anything we’ve seen before.

So, that means when he has a new moving coming out, odds are high that I’m going to go see it. That’s just the way the world works.

Add in the plot of a drug dealer selling his empire to some Oklahoma billionaires, and I’m all in on this kind of action.

You can catch “The Gentlemen” in theaters starting January 24. Something tells me fans of McConaughey will want to see this one.