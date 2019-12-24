Yahoo Sports Names Melvin Gordon To College Football All-Decade Team

Yahoo Sports recently gave former Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon a huge honor.

The publication released it’s all-decade team for college football, and Gordon made the list as one of the two running backs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yahoo correctly pointed out the electric runner’s 2014 season was the second greatest in the history of the sport. Only Barry Sanders’ 1988 season at Oklahoma State was better.

It’s hard to disagree with this selection from Yahoo. I was at Wisconsin at the same time as Gordon when he was tearing up opposing defenses.

What he did on the field was nothing short of spectacular. That men never met a defense he couldn’t torch and he routinely reminded people of that fact.

True story. I was at a bar in Madison when we played Nebraska, and they were handing out free shots for every score. Gordon ripped off 408 rushing yards, which was a record at the time. It was one of the drunkest days of my life.

There’s no doubt at all Gordon is one of the greatest to ever do it, and I had a ton of fun watching him dominate for the Badgers.

If he’s not the greatest Wisconsin running back in our history, he’s certainly in the top three. In fact, outside of Jonathan Taylor, I can’t think of anybody close.

Props to Gordon for getting this honor. He’s 100% earned it.