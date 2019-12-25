REPORT: Carolina Panthers Interviewed Mike McCarthy Over Head Coach Opening

The Carolina Panthers are apparently taking a look at Mike McCarthy.

According a report from Adam Schefter, the Panthers have interviewed the former Packers head coach about their vacancy after former coach Ron Rivera was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Panthers interviewed former Packers’ HC Mike McCarthy for their head-coaching job after their game against the Colts on Sunday, per league sources. Panthers declined comment on the coaching search. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

This wouldn’t be a bad hire for the Panthers at all. I know McCarthy became the scapegoat in Green Bay, but that man can coach.

I say that as somebody who hates Green Bay and all of his accomplishments there. I spent years watching McCarthy beat the Detroit Lions.

So, if a guy like me can admit the man knows how to coach, then you should be listening to what I’m saying.

Would hiring McCarthy be the flashiest call by the Panthers? Not at all. Going after Jim Harbaugh would make a splash.

McCarthy is a much safer hire. He’s a proven winner. The man has a Super Bowl ring. Coaches with that come at a premium in the NFL.

The Panthers won’t be in a bad position if they go after McCarthy. He’s certainly one of the better options on the table.