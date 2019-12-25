Arkansas Hires Kendal Briles As Offensive Coordinator

The Arkansas football team has found their new offensive coordinator.

According to Bruce Feldman, Kendal Briles will be the man responsible for the Razorbacks’ offensive attack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He comes to Arkansas after stints at FAU under Lane Kiffin and time at FSU and Houston.

#Arkansas is hiring former #FSU and #Houston OC Kendal Briles as the Hogs new offensive coordinator. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 23, 2019

This is a really good hire for Arkansas. I know I don’t compliment Arkansas very often, but this is a big move.

Briles, who is the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, is a very good offensive mind. The man knows how to move the ball up and down the field.

The Razorbacks need all the help they can get. They have been atrocious these past few years. Actually, that might be an understatement.

They’ve been one of the worst teams in all of the Power Five. Hiring Briles is a major splash for Arkansas and Sam Pittman.

He’s relatively young, he had success at FAU under Kiffin and he knows the sport. Given how bad the Razorbacks have been, he was probably the best option on the table for them.

Great decision from Arkansas and Pittman. You should print that out on a poster because you’ll probably never see me write that again.