Rapper DaBaby Detained After Concert And Giving Out Toys To Underprivileged Kids, Issued Pot Citation

Rapper DaBaby was issued a pot citation after performing at a concert in North Carolina.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was detained Monday in the parking lot of Bojangles Arena after police found marijuana inside the rapper’s vehicle, according to a report published by the Associated Press. DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan Kirk, was given citations of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

Just spoke to DaBaby about his arrest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TiUQr5h42V — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 24, 2019

After smelling marijuana coming from the van that DaBaby arrived in, police claimed they saw the marijuana through the window of the vehicle.

Authorities said the marijuana in plain sight allowed the police to search the vehicle. A half-ounce of marijuana was recovered from the van. DaBaby was reportedly detained after the concert around 11 p.m.

“Officers stated they detained Kirk in handcuffs and indicated they legally searched the vehicle,” a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. “Officers stated they located marijuana in the vehicle and Kirk was transported to another location for the safety and security of Kirk and the officers.” (RELATED: Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival)

DaBaby accused police of illegally searching his vehicle while he was performing and claimed he has been targeted by Charlotte police before.

“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” DaBaby told media.

Before his concert, DaBaby spent time passing out 200 toys to underprivileged children.