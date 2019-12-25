Broncos Coach Vic Fangio On Drew Lock: ‘He Definitely Could Be The Guy’

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio thinks quarterback Drew Lock could be the man of the future for the franchise.

Lock has started the past few games for the Broncos, and he’s looked very good in the process. That has people thinking Denver might have finally found their gunslinger going forward.

“He’s done enough to show he definitely could be the guy, and we’re looking for that to be the case,” Fangio told ESPN about Lock’s future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As all of the readers know, I’ve been a big fan of Drew Lock for a very long time. Since he was slinging it at Missouri, I’ve always thought he had some big potential.

Let’s not forget, there was a time when some thought he’d be the first overall pick in the draft. He fell to the second round, but he’s got all the talent in the world.

He’s got a big arm, he’s accurate and he’s got above-average athleticism. Again, he’s got all the tools he needs in order to be a winner in the NFL.

Given Denver’s woes at quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired, it’s about time they found some consistency.

Obviously, Lock’s sample size is very small, but it’s been very solid. I think Denver has found their guy going forward, and I can’t wait to see what Lock does down the road in the NFL.