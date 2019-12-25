ESPN Releases New Preview For Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN dropped another look at “The Last Dance,” and it looks absolutely incredible.

The documentary will chronicle the unbelievable domination of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

Cannot. Wait. “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

In the newest preview, the network shows off all the people who will be interviewed, and there are some major names involved.

How big are we talking? Well, a guy by the name of Barack Obama is involved. Have you ever heard of him? He just used to be the most powerful man on the planet.

On top of that, there are entertainers and tons of legendary basketball players. Watch the new promo below.

I am so pumped for this. I don’t even know where to begin. The Bulls in the 1990s were arguably the greatest pro dynasty the world has ever seen.

They weren’t just winning titles. They were massacring everybody in their path, and had arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, leading the way.

They won six titles in a decade! Six titles! Think about how insanely difficult that is. Now, fans will get an inside look at how Jordan and the Bulls got it done.

You can catch “The Last Dance” in June 2020. Sign me up immediately!