Melania Trump Dazzles In Jaw-Dropping Black Dress On Christmas Eve

Melania Trump truly dazzled when she stepped out Tuesday in a jaw-dropping black dress on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sparkling, sleeveless black number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump on their way to their Christmas Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago resort. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the holiday look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

Just ahead of the party, FLOTUS shared a picture of herself wearing a festive, sparkling green dress from her phone call with kids across the country as part of the annual NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker calls.

“It’s #ChristmasEve & #Santa is hard at work delivering toys to children all over the world,” the first lady captioned her picture. “A wonderful tradition – thank you @NoradSanta for including me in helping the kids track Santa!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:20pm PST

Check out some of Melania’s other unforgettable looks during the holidays throughout the years here. And Merry Christmas!