‘Yellowstone’ Releases Epic Christmas Video For Fans Of The Show

“Yellowstone” hit fans of the show with a Christmas video, and it’s awesome.

Set to the tone of “Silent Night,” someone sings a very different song in an ominous voice as we look back at some dark moments from the past two seasons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

It might not get you in a great mood, but it’ll have you ready to binge some “Yellowstone” this holiday season.

Give it a watch below.

What a great video. “Yellowstone” isn’t exactly a Christmas show (there is a Christmas scene in season one), but I think this video being released means we can forever call it a holiday show. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

That Christmas video has me ready to fire up the first episode and crush them all today.

It’s amazing how they took a classic Christmas song, and molded it into a dreary melody about life on the Yellowstone ranch.

That video is also proof that you need to start watching “Yellowstone” if you haven’t already. The Duttons fighting their enemies is without a doubt the best show on TV right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

Shoutout to whoever put the video above together. It’s absolutely awesome.