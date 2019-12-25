REPORT: Steelers ‘Optimistic’ Ben Roethlisberger Will Play In 2020 After Elbow Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Ben Roethlisberger will be their quarterback in 2020.

According to Chris Mortensen, the team is “optimistic” Big Ben will return to full strength after having surgery to fix tendons in his elbow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also reported that the Steelers star wants to play next year.

Clarity to calm down the masses – the @Steelers are now optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will recover from elbow surgery to reattach three tendons. Not cleared to throw yet but he is tracking better and Ben himself wants and expects to play in 2020 and beyond, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 23, 2019

Given the rocky waters the Steelers have had at quarterback this season, I can only imagine how happy they’d be with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger in 2020.

Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges have both shown flashes of great play, and they’ve both also showed awful play.

Big Ben is tried and true for Pittsburgh. When he’s healthy and playing well, the Steelers are a formidable force.

At the same time, Big Ben is currently 37 years old. That’s a bit old to be bouncing back from a serious elbow injury and surgery.

He’s made more than $230 million during his career. At some point, you just have to recognize it’s time to hang it up.

Closing in on 40 and coming off major surgery seems about as good of a time as you’ll ever find.

We’ll see what Big Ben decides to do, but I’m not sure he should go full throttle just to play another season. It just doesn’t seem worth it.