‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Makes $29.2 Million On Day Before Christmas Eve, Hits $433.4 Million Globally

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” continued to stack up cash at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” made $29.2 million at the domestic box office Monday. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

It’s now sitting at more than $206 million domestically and $433.4 million around the globe.

Anybody who is surprised by these numbers just hasn’t been paying attention. It’s always been known that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (TROS) was going to put up huge numbers.

Clearly, it hasn’t disappointed at all through Monday, and the studio executives at Disney have money raining down on their heads right now.

“TROS” is just printing cash at the moment.

It’s going to be very interesting to see where the final numbers end up for the final film in the “Star Wars” saga.

I’m guessing that the billion-dollar mark is very much in play. In fact, I’d be a little surprised if it wasn’t.

For those of you who saw the movie, sound off in the comments with what you thought. I’m guessing most of you liked it!