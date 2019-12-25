Tacko Fall Of The Celtics Conducts Boston Holiday Orchestra Concert

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall conducted his first holiday concert Monday in Boston.

Fall, the Celtics center, took the stage at the Boston Pops orchestra concert at Boston’s Symphony Hall, according to a report published by the Boston Globe.

Tacko Fall conducting the Boston Pops and on that note, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/Pvcx1dsPYO — BelieveInBostonSports.com (@BelieveBoston_) December 24, 2019

Keith Lockhart, who has conducted the Boston Pops for the past 24 years, gifted Fall a baton to conduct the orchestra. “Congratulations to Tacko!” was written on the baton.

Fall led the orchestra in a version of “Sleigh Ride.”

“This town has been buzzing about this gentleman — not just because of his impressive stature but also because of the size of his heart and personality,” Lockhart said. “He’s made a big impression in a short period of time.”

The 7-foot-6 NBA player was fitted in a size-48 double-extra-long custom-made tuxedo with a white bow-tie.

“I look good,” Fall said. “At least that’s what they say.” (RELATED: Celtics Player Robert Williams Says His Favorite Holiday Film ‘Is Any Michael Myers Movie)

Fall claimed he wasn’t nervous for the conducting gig because he spent time watching film. Shaquille O’Neal conducted three songs at a Boston Pops concert back in 2010.

Fall attended the University of Central Florida after moving to the United States at 16 years old. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, but later signed with the Celtics in June.

“I think about it every night,” Fall said. “I talk to my mom pretty much every day. Some of the conversations we have are like — everything has changed. Everything that has been going on has been crazy, but, at the same time, I always try to sit back, reflect, and always have a sense of thankfulness.”