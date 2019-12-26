2019 Man Of The Year: Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Jalen Hurts

It’s time to name our Man of the Year for 2019, and the award goes to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts dominated for two seasons at Alabama before being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide during halftime against Georgia in the title game.

Instead of immediately transferring, he won the SEC title game for Alabama in 2018. However, what he has done in 2019 is truly remarkable.

He transferred to Oklahoma, took over Lincoln Riley’s offense and went scorched Earth on the Big 12. While many people would have just packed it in, Hurts is a shining example of what happens when you see things through to the end.

He is a class act individual, and has now led two different schools to the playoff as their starting quarterback, which is simply incredible.

We love seeing people climb to the top of the mountain. Hurts did it for Nick Saban at Alabama, and he has the opportunity to win a playoff game with Oklahoma.

He’s not just had a good year. Hurts has been unstoppable on every level. For all the reasons listed above and more, Hurts is our 2019 man of the year.

Now, let’s see what he can do against LSU.