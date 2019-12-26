Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Purchase $28 Million Malibu Home

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick shelled out $28 million for a home in Malibu.

Rodgers reportedly paid for the mega mansion in an all-cash transaction in November, according to a report published Thursday by Variety. The couple originally moved in over the summer while leasing the home.

The home was sold to Rodgers and Patrick by British singer Robbie Williams & Ayda Field. It features 4,636 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus 2-bedroom guesthouse along with a detached garage.

Other features of the home include a media room, a games room, three guest bedrooms and a master suite with a spa-style bathroom and an ocean view deck. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Jokes About Getting Engaged To Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ll Probably Get Proposed To Tomorrow Now’)

$28 million all-cash seems like so much money to me, but you can’t forget that Rodgers is one of the richest sports stars of all time. He signed a $110 million contract in 2010, with $62.5 million guaranteed. He then signed a $134 million extension. In total, he has the potential to earn $300 million by the time he’s 40 years old.

Patrick is also decently wealthy herself. Online reports put her at a net worth of $60 million after she retired from NASCAR, Variety reported.

The home is absolutely beautiful and if you can afford it, then why not buy it?