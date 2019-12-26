Hilarious Nick Saban Christmas Impersonation Video Goes Viral On Twitter

A hilarious impersonation of Nick Saban has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter user @JoeyMulinaro uploaded a video of himself impersonating the legendary Alabama coach after opening gifts, and it's amazing.

In classic Saban form, he laments the fact somebody needs him to do something other than focus on football.

Watch the awesome video below.

Nick Saban after opening Christmas gifts pic.twitter.com/gnqHPDIowH — Mulinardo DiCaprio (@JoeyMulinaro) December 25, 2019

This dude has Saban’s tone and hand movements down to perfection. It’s not just the way he’s talking. That makes up a large part of the video, but the hand movements are on point.

Whenever Saban is on an epic rant, he’s always incorporating hand movements into it.

Do we even think Saban takes time out of the day to celebrate Christmas? Usually, he has a playoff game to prepare for.

That’s not the case this season, but he still has to prepare for Michigan. That won’t be a pushover game at all. You don’t have time for gifts when Jim Harbaugh is waiting on the horizon!

Either way, there’s nothing better than a great Saban rant, and this guy was on point.