Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene Cut From Canadian Broadcasts For Christmas

President Donald Trump’s scene in the Christmas movie “Home Alone 2” was cut from showings on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) this month.

Reports circulating on Twitter both praised and condemned the network for apparently removing Trump’s scene from the 1992 movie. Trump’s cameo has become a well-known part of the movie, and shows former child actor Macaulay Culkin asking the now-American president for directions inside New York’s Plaza Hotel.

CBC denied that the omission had anything to do with politics in a statement to Comicbook.com. The broadcasting corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC said.

It is unclear how long the censorship has been going on. One Twitter user reportedly noted that CBC has not aired Trump’s scene since as early as 2015, according to The Hill.

Trump was asked about his cameo by a military service member during a video conference with U.S. troops overseas Dec. 24. The sergeant asked if “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” was the president’s favorite Christmas movie, Deadline reported.

“Well I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,'” Trump replied. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”

“And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”