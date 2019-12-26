Eli Manning Drank Beer On The Team Bus After Every Road Game

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had an awesome tradition during his time in the NFL.

According to a Thursday profile from ESPN on the two-time Super Bowl champion, Manning would have beer ready for him after every single game on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’d take it to the back of the bus and drink it with his teammates as they broke down the game.

This is such a cool tradition, and it’s just another example of how Eli Manning is such a cool guy. Win or lose, the man enjoyed some beer with his teammates.

If that’s not the definition of a leader, then I don’t know what is.

There’s nothing like a cold beer after a long day. You just can’t beat it. The moment it hits your mouth, it feels like a rush.

I can only imagine that feeling is amplified after playing an NFL game. It’s also a great way to bond, which I’m sure Manning was very aware of.

Let’s hope a few more quarterbacks pick up this tradition after Manning rides off into the sunset at the end of the season.

We definitely need as much beer as possible in the NFL. That’s for sure.