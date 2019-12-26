Fox News Guest Hits Canadian Network For Cutting Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ Scene

Fox & Friends guest Mark Steyn slammed the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) Thursday after it omitted President Donald Trump’s scene from the movie “Home Alone 2” during December airings.

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn spoke on Fox & Friends about the omission, accusing the broadcast corporation of being “terrified” about reminding people “just how deranged his [Trump’s] opponents are.”

“I think they’re actually terrified that people will remember that before [Trump] was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure,” according to Steyn.

WATCH:

“That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler,” Steyn continued. “I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.” (Tucker Carlson And Mark Steyn Mock Biden’s ‘No Malarkey’ Tour, Suggest Alternate Slogans)

Ed Henry noted that the move was an example of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Meanwhile, Katie Pavlich suggested that CBC’s decision was “also censorship.”

Trump’s cameo has become a well-known part of the 1992 movie. In it, former child actor Macaulay Culkin asks the now-American president for direction inside New York’s Plaza Hotel. CBC disputed that the omission was politically-motivated.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC said in a statement to Comicbook.com.

CBC did not respond to an earlier request for comment from the Daily Caller.