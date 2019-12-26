Poll: Germans Think Trump Is More Dangerous Than Kim Jong-Un, Putin

Germans ranked President Donald Trump as more dangerous than North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and others in a recent poll.

British survey company YouGov polled 2,024 Germans between December 16 and 18, asking which leader poses the “greatest threat to world peace.” Survey participants were offered five options to choose from: Trump, Kim Jong Un, Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Newsweek.

41% of those surveyed responded that Trump is the most dangerous of the five. 17% picked Kim, 8% chose Khamenei, another 8% chose Putin and 7% selected Xi. (RELATED: Daily Caller Media Bias Survey)

A similar poll was conducted in 2018 that asked Germans to identify the most dangerous world leader out of a selection of three: Trump, Kim and Putin. 48% of respondents chose Trump in that survey according to DW, a German state-owned media outlet.

The Jerusalem Post pointed out how Germans ranked Trump as more dangerous than leaders who starve their own people such as in the case of North Korea, shoot protesting citizens in the case of China and Iran, and take children away from homosexual couples, in the case of Russia.