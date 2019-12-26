Houston Texans Take J.J. Watt Off Of Injured Reserve As He Returns To Practice

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt is on pace to play in the playoffs.

Watt missed substantial time with a torn pectoral muscle, but it seems like he should be good to go for the postseason.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team has taken their star defensive end off of injured reserve. ESPN also reported that Watt returned to practice Tuesday.

The #Texans are officially designating star DE JJ Watt to return off Injured Reserve today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A big step toward Watt returning from a torn pec. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2019

This is huge news for the Texans. Right now, Houston is projected to play the Buffalo Bills in the first round. Watt is one of the best edge rushers in the league.

If they’re going to go up against Josh Allen, the Texans are going to need to get as much pressure possible on the quarterback.

It’s truly incredible how much Watt has physically gone through, and he just keeps grinding it out. It seems like he’s getting hurt all the time, and he just keeps putting in work.

Trust me, the last person on the planet opposing offenses want to see is J.J. Watt coming off of the edge. That much I can guarantee you.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but if Watt is good to roll for the playoffs, then the Texans just got a huge boost.