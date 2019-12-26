Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Black And White Houndstooth Coat In Paris

Ivanka Trump absolutely stunned in a a gorgeous black and white houndstooth coat in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram Wednesday from her trip to Paris.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the beautiful long-sleeve, button up coat in a black and white shot she posted as she was looking out over the city through a telescope. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back in to a low bun, a black turtleneck and black gloves.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka has also shared another couple of great shots of her wearing a striking wine-colored sweater with black pants and a great black hat during the trip to France. Check them out!

“Wishing everyone peace, joy, happiness and love this holiday season,” the first daughter captioned one of her posts. “Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah!”

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always right on no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.