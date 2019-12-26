LSU Beats Oklahoma In Shooting Contest, Joe Burrow Hits The Winning Shot

LSU and Oklahoma haven’t even played yet, and the Tigers already have a win over the Sooners.

According to Brody Miller, the Tigers and Sooners competed in a shooting contest ahead of their Saturday playoff game, and Joe Burrow hit the winning shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the event below.

JOEY B AND THE B IS FOR BUCKETS pic.twitter.com/DbwZTXTKkb — resolute matt (@MattChauv11) December 26, 2019

#LSU and Oklahoma just had a team shooting competition at a joint event in Atlanta. Joe Burrow won it with the final shot. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 25, 2019

Is it literally impossible for Joe Burrow to lose at anything he does? The game isn’t until Saturday, and he’s out here already burying Oklahoma.

At some point, you really have to wonder if the Sooners even bother showing up or not for the matchup this weekend.

If Burrow is already putting them in the dirt, then what do we think will happen on the gridiron? It’s probably going to get ugly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

I honestly believe Joe Burrow and company are going to score at will against Oklahoma. I don’t think there’s anything the Sooners can do to stop the Tigers.

He’s going to be hitting airstrikes like it’s Iraq circa 2003. It’s not going to be hard at all for him to pick apart the Oklahoma defense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

He just got himself a little warm up in basketball first! Tune in Saturday on ESPN to watch the Tigers and Sooners do battle. It doesn’t look good for Oklahoma at all.