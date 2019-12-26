Editorial

LSU Beats Oklahoma In Shooting Contest, Joe Burrow Hits The Winning Shot

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

LSU and Oklahoma haven’t even played yet, and the Tigers already have a win over the Sooners.

According to Brody Miller, the Tigers and Sooners competed in a shooting contest ahead of their Saturday playoff game, and Joe Burrow hit the winning shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the event below.

Is it literally impossible for Joe Burrow to lose at anything he does? The game isn’t until Saturday, and he’s out here already burying Oklahoma.

At some point, you really have to wonder if the Sooners even bother showing up or not for the matchup this weekend.

If Burrow is already putting them in the dirt, then what do we think will happen on the gridiron? It’s probably going to get ugly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on

I honestly believe Joe Burrow and company are going to score at will against Oklahoma. I don’t think there’s anything the Sooners can do to stop the Tigers.

He’s going to be hitting airstrikes like it’s Iraq circa 2003. It’s not going to be hard at all for him to pick apart the Oklahoma defense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on

He just got himself a little warm up in basketball first! Tune in Saturday on ESPN to watch the Tigers and Sooners do battle. It doesn’t look good for Oklahoma at all.