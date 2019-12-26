LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Discusses His Dominating Season In Awesome Interview

ESPN recently released a long interview with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and it’s awesome.

Burrow took the college football world by storm this year as he led LSU to a perfect 13-0 record, won the Heisman trophy and destroyed defenses. If you thought his success would be a surprise to him, you’d be dead wrong. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

“I would have believed you. I know the work that I put in up to that point. I just felt like I needed an opportunity,” Burrow responded when asked what he’d say if somebody had told him how his season was going to go.

Watch the full interview below. College football fans will love it.

I know I’ve said this many times before, but I’ll say it again. Burrow dominating college football is a very good thing for the sport.

He’s one of the easiest guys ever to cheer for; he plays the game the right way, he uses his platform to help other people and he’s example of what great athletes should be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Now, he’s facing off against Oklahoma in the playoff, and I have no doubt he will have the Tigers roaring for the playoff matchup.

Despite the fact that I hate the SEC, Burrow is a hell of a dude, and I don’t care who you cheer for. I can’t wait to see what he does to the Sooners.

Something tells me that it’s going to get ugly!