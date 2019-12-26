LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Hasn’t Practiced Leading Up To Peach Bowl

LSU starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t practiced leading up to the Tigers’ college football playoff showdown against Oklahoma, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Thursday.

Coach O said that Edwards-Helaire could be cleared soon, but is expected to be a game-time decision as Saturday’s Peach Bowl quickly approaches. (RELATED: Here Are The Daily Caller’s Top Ten College Football Players Of 2019)

“Medically, I hope he’s cleared today to practice. I don’t know if he will. I think he may try something today, I’m not sure. I think it’s going to be a game-time situation,” Coach O said, according to ESPN.

Nevertheless, Coach O said he ultimately expects his star back to play Saturday. (RELATED: LSU Scores Major Commitment From A Guy With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Name)

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire still not cleared to practice: https://t.co/YbygDj0dSS pic.twitter.com/o5e3ifTWom — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 26, 2019

“Knowing Clyde, if he can play, he’s going to try. Do I want him to play? Yes. Do I expect him to try to play? Yes. How much he can play, I don’t know,” O said.

LSU can definitely beat Oklahoma with Edwards-Helaire, but the status of their star running back is still a big deal. Edwards-Helaire adds another dimension to LSU’s dynamic offense, and is simply a perfect fit for what the Tigers run. I still have nightmares after what he did to my beloved Crimson Tide.

Let’s hope Edwards-Helaire can heal up and be ready to go as the Tigers purse a national championship.