Matthew Stafford Surprises Family For Christmas After Their Father Died

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pulled off an awesome move for one family this holiday season.

In a Twitter video posted by The Checkdown, which as been viewed 1.4 million times, the NFL superstar surprised a family with Christmas gifts after their father died.

To say the boys in the house were excited would be the understatement of the year. Give the video a watch below. It’s going to pull at your emotions.

This is awesome… Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly surprised three young boys who recently lost their father by showing up to their house with Christmas presents. Stafford even played them in Madden, as himself. (via Deana Harb/FB) pic.twitter.com/isVoTWUUdd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s my quarterback. That’s the man who is the face of Detroit, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.

The holiday season can be very tough on people after losing a loved one. It can be brutal at times. You can tell in the video above that those young men couldn’t have been happier.

It was such a simple thing for Matthew Stafford and his wife to do. It was minor for them, but it made all the difference in the world to those young men.

That’s the kind of impact we should all strive to have during the Christmas season.

Stafford is clearly a class act, and a lot of people could learn a thing or two from his actions. The world could certainly use a few more people like him.

Major props to Stafford, and I know Lions fans are proud as hell that he’s our leader.