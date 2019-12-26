Paige VanZant Trains In The Snow Amid Speculation About Her Return To The UFC

Paige VanZant continued to show she’s ready for another fight in a recent Instagram post.

The UFC superstar hasn’t fought in nearly a year, but she’s not letting people think she has lost a step. VanZant dropped a video of her training in the snow. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just in case you thought she might not be ready to roll, this video should be all you need to see to know she’s still a star. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:46pm PST

When is Dana White going to pick up the phone, and make this happen? Fans are craving it, and we’re just not getting it. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

The last time she fought, 12 Gauge smoked Rachael Ostovich. She absolutely dominated.

However, she’s struggled mightily with injuries over the past year, and had to get another surgery on her arm.

Despite those setbacks, she’s clearly ready to roll, and the fans are desperate for VanZant to fight again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Dec 21, 2019 at 10:56am PST

Get it done, Dana! It’s what all the fans want.