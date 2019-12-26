LSU Linebacker Patrick Queen Says Oklahoma Doesn’t Have A Good Offense Or Running Back

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen isn’t impressed by Oklahoma’s offense at all.

The Tigers and Sooners will play each other Saturday in the playoff semi-finals, and it should be a fun game. However, the LSU star linebacker doesn’t sound worried at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The o-line isn’t great. The running back isn’t great, but they still make it work. Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback…I feel like with this game plan we got, we’re going to dominate them. I am very confident in what we got,” Queen told the media Thursday in Twitter video posted by Brandon Drumm.

You can watch his full comments below.

#LSU linebacker Patrick Queen on #Sooners offense: “OLine not great, running backs not great… We are gonna dominate them (#OU). I am very confident in what we got.” #PeachBowl #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/qMg1hrcgzQ — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 26, 2019

You can go ahead and inject this right into my veins. This is what college football fans live for. These two teams take the field in two days, and one of the best players on LSU is out here telling us the Oklahoma offense is terrible outside of the quarterback.

This is the definition of bulletin board material for the locker room.

If you’re Queen, you better hope LSU blow Oklahoma right off of the field. If not, these comments are going to come back to bite him in the butt.

There’s nothing wrong with a little trash talk, but you have to back it up. If you don’t, you’re fixing to get embarrassed.

Tune in Saturday to find out if Queen’s analyzes of Oklahoma turns out to be correct!