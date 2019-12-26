PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Tennessee In Basketball Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers play Tennessee in basketball Saturday, and we need to get a win.

My Badgers are currently 6-5 after getting off to a very rough start on the season. Granted, we’ve lost to some solid teams, but it’s been insanely ugly to watch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We should be much better than we are right now. That’s the truth of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 22, 2019 at 3:27pm PST

It might be difficult to hear, but I don’t get paid to make people feel good. I get paid to tell the truth. The truth is we’re far away from where we want to be.

Playing Tennessee on the road is an opportunity to get a great win. In the world of sports, that’s all you can ask for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 21, 2019 at 5:40pm PST

You can just ask for the opportunity. Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Wisconsin is going to have an opportunity to beat one of the better teams in America.

I don’t want to hear excuses, I don’t want to hear about hostile road environments and I don’t want to hear anything else.

All I want to do is get a damn win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:01am PST

Tune in at 1:30 EST on CBS to watch it all go down. We should be in for a fun time.