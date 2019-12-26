Pro Football Focus Names Richard Sherman The Best Cornerback Of The Past Decade

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has been named the best player at his position over the past decade.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Sherman has been the best cornerback in the league over the past 10 years. The majority of that time was spent with the Seahawks, where he won a Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PFF pointed out that Sherman has the lowest completion percentage when being thrown at over the past decade. Only 49.6% of passes were completed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

It’s hard to argue with PFF’s decision. Sherman is still a hell of a dominant cornerback, but he was terrifying during his time in Seattle.

There wasn’t a quarterback in the league who wanted to throw at him. Most famously, he defended the pass against the 49ers that put the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Targeting Sherman in his prime was a very foolish decision, and he anchored the Legion of Boom during his time in Seattle.

That defense was simply absurd, and it played a major role in their Super Bowl victory and the return trip the following year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

There’s a spot for Sherman waiting in the Hall of Fame, and he 100% deserves it.