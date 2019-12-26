‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Makes $35 Million On Christmas, Second Highest Earning Christmas Day Ever

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” made a pile of cash on Christmas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ninth film in the “Star Wars” saga pulled in $35 million Wednesday at the domestic box office. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

That’s the second highest Christmas Day in the history of American cinema. The only film to beat it was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” THR also reported the movie could make an additional $150 million over the coming weekend.

Another day goes by, and “TROS” just continues to make unreal amounts of cash. As of Monday, the movie had already made more than $200 million domestically and $430 million globally.

I can’t even begin to imagine what the final numbers will look like. They’re going to be gigantic.

I think it’s safe to say people really like “Star Wars.” Money talks, and “The Rise of Skywalker” is making a windfall of cash at the moment.

If Disney needed any motivation to keep making these movies, I think they’ve found it.

Keep checking back for more details on the ticket sales for “The Rise of Skywalker.” I have a feeling the numbers will only continue to go up.