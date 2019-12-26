Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ‘Working Hard’ To Play In 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it clear with a recent tweet he intends on playing in 2020.

Big Ben has missed the vast majority of the season with an injury and has had surgery to fix tendons in his elbow.

There was a previous report the team was optimistic he’d play again, and the Steelers legend said the same on Twitter when he tweeted Wednesday that he was “working hard” to play in 2020.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Well, there you have it, folks. I think we kind of all assumed Big Ben would play again after what we’ve heard, and now he’s weighing in himself.

The Steelers have been surprisingly competent without him, but you still want him back if you’re a Pittsburgh fan.

Quarterbacks like him don’t just grow on trees. When you find a Super Bowl winning gunslinger, you ride with him as long as you can.

If Roethlisberger doesn’t play again, then the team will have to figure out if they want to ride with Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges or draft a quarterback.

Again, the team has been shockingly competent this season with Big Ben sitting out. It’ll be interesting to see how they draft in 2020.