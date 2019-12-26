REMINDER: ‘The Office’ Leaves Netflix At The End Of 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, I must unfortunately remind you that “The Office” is leaving Netflix in a matter of days.

After years and years of streaming the classic show on Netflix, it’s leaving for NBC’s streaming platform at the end of 2020. (RELATED: Watch Christmas Scenes From ‘The Office‘)

There are often times in life where you learn to accept hard truths. That’s where we find ourselves right now.

In a matter of days, “The Office” will leave Netflix, and it will likely never return.

I wish I was coming to you all right now with much better news, but I’m not. Darkness is on our doorstep, and it’ll only get darker in a matter of days.

Many of us foolishly thought “The Office” would be on Netflix forever. Clearly, we were wrong. We weren’t just wrong.

We had no idea that one of the greatest shows ever made would be ripped away from us forever.

So, I’d encourage all of you to binge as much as you can. It’s like the end of summer when you and your girlfriend are going your separate ways forever.

You have to spend as much time together as you can. Cherish the time we have left because it’s all over in a couple days.

It’s been a hell of a ride with “The Office” on Netflix, and I hope we get to ride together again someday. At the same time, I realize that likely won’t happen.

Now, go pour yourself a beer and fire up your favorite episodes. It’s time we send this show out the way it deserves to go.