Wisconsin Badgers Arrive In California For Rose Bowl Game Against Oregon

The Wisconsin Badgers have touched down in Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl against Oregon.

The football program shared several photos of the squad arriving in California, and they look ready to take care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the eyes of the college football world upon us, there’s no doubt Wisconsin appears ready to face the challenge ahead.

Take a look at the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:12pm PST

I honestly can’t wait for next week. Outside of the playoff, the Rose Bowl is by far and away the most important game left in college football.

It’s the Wisconsin Badgers against the Oregon Ducks. While a lot of people (even some in WI) seem to think Oregon is going to roll, I don’t even think it’ll be close.

My Badgers are going to roll into Los Angeles and rock anybody who gets in our way.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The Badgers are headed to “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Everybody wanted to count out Wisconsin after we lost to Ohio State. Now, we’re on the biggest stage in college football. Pasadena, here we come. pic.twitter.com/RyFb8PLIkw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Now, our squad has arrived in California, we have several days of practice ahead of us and we’ll be ready to roll when Wednesday arrives.

If you’re betting against the Badgers, then you’re just asking to get embarrassed. We’re not coming to play games.

This is the Rose Bowl we’re talking about! This is the Granddaddy of Them All. We’re coming to take souls!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Dec 25, 2019 at 5:53pm PST

Tune in Wednesday at 5:00 EST on ESPN to watch it all unfold. There’s going to be a little duck hunting going on. That much I can promise you for sure.