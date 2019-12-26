Zion Williamson ‘Trusts’ The Pelicans On Getting Healthy, Wants To Make NBA Debut

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson wants to get on the court.

The first pick in the 2019 NBA draft hasn’t played all season as he heals from a knee injury. Despite his NBA debut getting pushed back, Williamson feels ready to go, but is letting the team run the show.

The former Duke star told ESPN's Jorge Sedano that he "trusts the organization" on getting him healthy, but that he wants to play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

I think I speak for NBA fans everywhere when I say we’re all eager to see Zion get on the court. He entered the league with the most hype since LeBron James.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t even taken a single shot in a regular season game due to his knee. Fans want to see what he can do, and the time for his debut might be here sooner rather than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on May 13, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

Zion was absurdly entertaining when he was playing for Coach K at Duke. He was a freak of nature athlete and a human highlight reel.

We’re all waiting to see if he can do the same stuff in the NBA.

I have no doubt that once he’s healthy, Zion will tear up the NBA just like he tore up college.