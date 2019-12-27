Al Sharpton: Trump’s ‘Bragging About The Economy’ And Democrats Aren’t Paying Attention

Social activist Rev. Al Sharpton said Friday that President Donald Trump could be reelected and as he is “bragging about the economy” and Democrats don’t seem to be listening.

Sharpton said another potential presidential victory for Trump “should make us uncomfortable” as he discussed impeachment with a panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Although he agreed that “a fair trial” in the Senate was “an important point” in the conclusion of the impeachment process, he cautioned that many voters are more concerned with the economy. (RELATED: Al Sharpton Says Evangelicals Who Support Trump ‘Would Sell Jesus Out’)

“I think voters really that are struggling, which are a lot of the base, which is a lot of base of the Democratic Party, are really trying to deal with kitchen-table issues. That’s what we’ve got to address, particularly while you have a president that’s bragging about the economy. Right now we cannot say with any comfort that Donald Trump would not be re-elected. That should make us uncomfortable.”

Trump has bragged on twitter about the economy under his administration. Unemployment among black Americans has hit historic lows during his presidency. (RELATED: Tucker Slams Al Sharpton For Role In Previous Hate Crime Hoax)

Hispanic Americans and women are also experiencing high employment levels that are virtually unprecedented. The recent passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) is also expected to spur further economic growth.