Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Is On Track In 2019 To Lose More Money Than Anyone Else On Earth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on track to lose an incredible amount of money in 2019 due to his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos.

The billionaire’s net worth fell $13.6 billion to $111.4 billion after his split in April saw a quarter of his earnings with Amazon go to his now-ex wife, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos’ is on pace to lose more money than any other human being on the planet in 2019.

The billion dollar couple submitted the final paperwork for their divorce in April and MacKenzie Bezos left him with 75% of Amazon stock while giving up her share of the voting rights for Amazon.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is on track to lose more wealth than anybody else on the planet this year pic.twitter.com/yx3IUyKe7z — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 26, 2019



She also forfeited all interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin, two of Jeff Bezos’ other properties. (RELATED: MacKenzie Bezos Takes 25% Of Amazon Stock In Finalized Divorce)

The divorce also came after Jeff Bezos accused National Enquirer’s parent company in February of trying to blackmail him with lewd photos of him and his mistress. Details of the affair coincided with the tech billionaire’s divorce. AMI, the owner of the National Enquirer, is led by David Pecker. Bezos pointed out Pecker’s ties to President Donald Trump in the statement. He also pointed to owning The Post and their coverage of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as potential reasons people could be targeting him. This comes after the National Enquirer published erotic text messages sent between Jeff Bezos and his mistress Lauren Sanchez in January. In response, he hired consultant Gavin de Becker to figure out how they obtained those text messages.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.