Baker Mayfield Will Be The First Browns Quarterback To Start An Entire Season In 18 Years

The Cleveland Browns had an amazing tweet late Thursday afternoon.

The team pointed out that Baker Mayfield will be the first quarterback to start all 16 games in season in 18 years! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Browns haven’t had a starting quarterback go the distance in nearly two decades!

Baker Mayfield set to become our 1st QB in 18 years to start all 16 games, vows to be improved for the next 16 » https://t.co/8hqEbE5gcD pic.twitter.com/idid3cE7sk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2019

It’s tweets like the one above that honestly just make me feel bad for fans of the Browns. How is this even possible?

How is it possible to go 18 years without a QB starting the whole season? I feel like it’s hard to pull off what the Browns have than actually just starting a guy all 16 games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 26, 2019 at 6:28pm PST

It’s truly mind-boggling how bad of a franchise Cleveland is. To call them incompetent would be the understatement of the year.

The funniest part is that they got Mayfield, and he was supposed to be their savior. Instead, the Browns suck as usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 8, 2019 at 2:16pm PST

Sure, they might not be as bad as they’ve historically been, but nobody takes them seriously. Nobody fears playing Baker Mayfield.

While they might not make the postseason, at least they have a QB who can start with some consistency! Baby steps, Cleveland. Baby steps!