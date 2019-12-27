Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Says He’s Not In Favor Of Expanding The Playoff

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t want the playoff to expand.

According to Brett McMurphy, the two-time national champion told the media Friday that he's not in favor of the playoff expanding to more than four teams.

It shouldn’t surprise us that Dabo, who plays Ohio State in the semi-finals, doesn’t want the playoff to expand at all.

The Clemson Tigers have dominated under the current format. Only a fool would want to change something that is working out so well for them.

He’s won two titles in the past three years under the current model.

Having said that, I think I speak for college football fans everywhere when I say we all want it to expand. Four teams is a great start, but it’s not where it needs to be.

There are just too many debates about teams getting left out. Remember when UCF went undefeated in back-to-back seasons, and got left out?

Yeah, we simply can’t let that happen again.

Take the Power Five conference champions, two at-large bids and then the highest ranked Group of Five team if they can get into the top 12 or 15. If not, just make it another third at-large bid.

This isn’t hard to figure out. While I respect the hell out of Swinney. I disagree with him here.