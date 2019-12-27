Dak Prescott Says He’s ‘Not Surprised’ He Doesn’t Have A New Contract, Is ‘Learning’ As He Goes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t sound too worried about not having a new deal.

Prescott’s new deal has been a major story in the NFL ever since last offseason, but it hasn’t materialized just yet. At this point, it’s just kind of strange the Cowboys haven’t paid him. However, he doesn’t seem rattled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 22, 2019 at 1:16pm PST

“I’m just not surprised…It’s the business. It’s my first time going through it. Not surprised by anything that comes from it — from the league, from the team, from whatever. Learning as I go,” Prescott said in the locker room Thursday, according to ProFootballTalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:35am PST

Prescott doesn’t have too much of a reason to be concerned. The Cowboys are almost certainly going to pay him.

Owner Jerry Jones is certainly taking his sweet time, but I’d be shocked if Prescott didn’t get a new deal sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Nov 28, 2019 at 8:13am PST

When you find a competent quarterback in the NFL, you have to lock him down as the long term starter. You don’t risk letting him walk.

Prescott, while not a superstar, is a very solid young quarterback. He’s more than good enough to lead a team. Guys like that get paid.

At the same time, the Cowboys have been incredibly disappointing this season, which I’m sure just fries Jones beyond belief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Nov 9, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

Still, Prescott is going to get paid eventually, and he’s going to get paid a ton of money. You can bet on that.