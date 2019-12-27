Disney Not Having Baby Yoda Merchandise For Christmas Reportedly Cost The Company $2.7 Million

Disney apparently missed out on making a ton of cash on Baby Yoda over Christmas.

Baby Yoda has taken the entertainment world by storm ever since he was first shown in “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. Unfortunately, Disney wasn’t ready for the massive fanbase, and it’s costing them a lot of money. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

According to a recent CNBC segment, Disney lost out on $2.7 million because they didn’t have any Baby Yoda merch ready to go for Christmas.

You can watch the full segment below.

Disney is losing an estimated $2.7 million by not having Baby Yoda toys available for the holidays. https://t.co/znFUjs3lE4 pic.twitter.com/Upyw1S7JGG — CNBC (@CNBC) December 23, 2019

How does something like this even happen? How did the people running the show over at Disney not know Baby Yoda would be a huge hit?

He’s the most important “Star Wars” character in years. Hell, he might be the most important “Star Wars” character since the original trilogy.

Baby Yoda is the most popular part of “The Mandalorian,” and he’s all over the internet. Whenever you see memes exploding, there’s a good chance Baby Yoda is there.

Now, Disney wasn’t ready to go for Christmas and it has cost the company a ton of money. Not a good look at all.

Hopefully, Disney has learned their lesson, and won’t allow this to happen next year.