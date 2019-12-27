Exclusive Interview With Tom Fitton Of Judicial Watch

On today’s trip down memory lane we revisit our sit-down interview with Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

Listen to the interview:

Watch the Tom Fitton interview:

We talk to Fitton about impeachment, how Judicial Watch now does the job journalists used to do, the general lack of transparency in Washington and the difficulty of getting information from our government, no matter who the President is.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive 10% off your order.