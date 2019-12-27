J.K. Dobbins: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields ‘Looks 100%’

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins thinks quarterback Justin Fields is ready to go against Clemson.

“He looks great, he looks 100% to me. Physically, he looks good,” Dobbins told the press Thursday, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fields had been dealing with a bit of a banged up knee in the Big 10 title game against Wisconsin and in the weeks before.

Despite that, he still dominated every single game to close out the season.

According to the same report, Fields recently claimed his knee was only at 80-85%, and “probably not where I want it to be right now.”

He didn’t expand on those comments Thursday.

I haven’t given Fields‘ knee one second of thought since the B1G title game against Wisconsin. I watched every snap he took against Michigan and Wisconsin.

Even with a bum knee, he still is borderline unstoppable. We’re talking about a generational athlete here playing quarterback for Ohio State.

At the same time, the Clemson defense will be unlike anything Fields has seen all season with the Buckeyes. Wisconsin has a good defense.

Clemson has a defense that’s on a whole different level.

If Fields isn’t 100%, you can bet that Dabo Swinney will find ways to exploit it. The question then becomes if Justin Fields at 85% is still good enough to beat Clemson.

I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him after the things I’ve watched him do this past season.

Tune in Saturday night on ESPN to watch the Tigers and Buckeyes do battle. I can’t wait!