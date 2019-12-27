Jarvis Landry Played The Season With A Hip Injury, Might Need Surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry played the season with a bad hip.
The NFL star, who is Baker Mayfield's second best receiving option, recently opened up about his health status, and it sounds like he's been dealing with issues for a long time.
“Just talking to the doctors and the early scans from OTAs and things like that, I began with a fractured sacrum and then from there everything else just kinda started going bad,” Landry explained, according to Cleveland.com. The sacrum is a bone that connected to the pelvis that “intersects” with the bones in your hip, according to the same report.
He added, “Honestly, it’s kind of just one of those nagging, lingering things. I wouldn’t say it’s gotten worse. It’s definitely not getting better.”
He will see a specialist in the offseason to determine if he needs surgery.
When it rains in Cleveland, I guess it pours. I can’t believe this is only now just getting out. Stuff like this usually leaks very early one.
Secondly, I can’t believe Jones has played all season through a hip injury. I can only speak for myself, but I’m pretty sure I’d stop the moment it happened.
I guess that’s why he’s a millionaire in the NFL, and I’m not.
Hopefully, Landry is able to make a full recovery and return in 2020 at full strength. While I enjoy mocking the Browns, you never want to see anybody get hurt.
Let’s hope he bounces back in a big way.