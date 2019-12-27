Jason Witten Will Make ‘Quick’ Decision On His NFL Future, Would Like To Coach If He Retires

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten won’t wait long after the season ends to decide his future.

According to ProFootballTalk, Witten told the media Thursday that he’ll make his decision “pretty quick” after the season is done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he does retire again, coaching is where he’d like to land. He added, “When I’m done playing, that’s something I’d like to do.”

It should be interesting to see what Witten does. He already hung his cleats up once when he retired from the Cowboys and joined “Monday Night Football.”

It certainly sounds like he has next to no interest in ever being on TV again. No offense to Witten, but I don’t blame him. He was less than stellar.

In fact, he wasn’t really good at all on TV.

At the same time, he’d probably be a hell of a good coach. He knows football, he’s a natural leader and he’s as tough as they come.

That’s the kind of guy you want leading you into battle. That’s the kind of guy people will follow without hesitation.

No matter what Witten decides to do, there’s no doubt he’s had one of the most storied careers for a tight end in the history of the sport. I look forward to following him do whatever he decides on next.