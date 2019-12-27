Lions Receiver Kenny Golladay Hasn’t Talked About Contract Extension, Wants To Stay In Detroit For A Long Time

Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay hasn’t had talks about an extension, but believes it’ll happen.

Golladay has turned into one of the best receivers in the league ever since the Lions drafted him. He wants to make sure he gets to “repay” the team for taking a chance on him and turning him into a star.

“We haven’t talked about it. I’m sure we will the next few months or so. Everything will work itself out. I’m very grateful to be here. (Detroit) definitely took a shot on me and that would be a good way to repay them,” the star receiver said Thursday, according to the team’s website. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions better do everything possible to lock up Golladay. Given how pathetic our offense was the moment Matthew Stafford went down, we need to do everything possible to lock up our star skill players.

Golladay has been a major figure in the passing attack ever since Detroit drafted him in the third round back in 2017.

If we lose him to another team, then our passing attack is going to take a major hit. Matthew Stafford can’t do much if he’s all alone back in the pocket with no weapons.

If the Lions are serious about winning, then Golladay will get locked up.

Let’s really hope the Lions don’t find a way to screw this up.