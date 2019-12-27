Kylie Jenner Drops $12K On Beanie Baby Art

Kylie Jenner dropped an insane amount of money on a Beanie Baby art piece at an auction for charity recently curated by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The 22-year-old reality star paid $12,000 for an emerald-green, crystal bedazzled Beanie baby called “Erin” by artist Dan Life, according to Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Life (@thedanlife) on Dec 14, 2019 at 10:27am PST

The outlet shared a picture of the art work with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star in several shots with the sparkling green bear. The proceeds from the sale goes to LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

The “Erin” bear was reportedly a limited edition one, with only five of that design made for sale, according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

According to TMZ, the artist has already dropped off the work for Bieber to deliver to the reality star in person.

Emerald-green seemed to be part of a theme for Kylie for Christmas as she posted several snaps of her and her daughter Stormi in satin green haute couture gowns from Ralph and Russo for their Christmas attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:44pm PST

“Most wonderful time of the year,” Jenner captioned one of her posts on Instagram in the jaw-dropping number. “Thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses.”