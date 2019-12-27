Michigan Democrat Arrested For Suspected Drunk Driving

Police arrested Democratic Michigan State Rep. Rebekah Warren for suspected drunk driving Thursday night.

Authorities stopped the 48-year-old state representative at about 11 pm on Thursday night after multiple people complained about her driving and police witnessed her bump into a guard rail. She was incarcerated at Oakland County Jail and is expected to be released sometime Friday, the Detroit News reports.

“We had received several calls about a motorist weaving in and out of lanes along 75 and one of our cars caught up with the suspect vehicle — a 2013 Jeep Cherokee — on northbound I-75 near Baldwin Road,” Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said, according to police records examined by the Detroit News. “The officer saw the vehicle cross several lanes of traffic, nearly cutting off one motorist, and striking a guardrail and continuing north.”

Warren admitted to the officer that she had been drinking at a Detroit event and was on her way home to Ann Arbor, Michigan. (RELATED: Buttigieg Slammed For Christmas Tweet Saying Jesus Was A Refugee)

Wishing warmth and togetherness to all those who are beginning their Kwanzaa celebrations today. pic.twitter.com/GmzXuSmgrz — Rebekah Warren (@rebekahwarren) December 26, 2019



“She failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a PBT (preliminary breath test),” Gagnon said, the Detroit News reports. “She was taken into custody and later also refused to have her blood drawn so a search warrant was obtained.”

Gagnon also said that the Michigan State Police will process the results of her tests and then the city prosecutor will review the results to determine whether she will be charged with the misdemeanor of a drunk driving first offense.

Warren did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.