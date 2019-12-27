Report: Miley Cyrus ‘Relieved’ Divorce Is Officially Settled With Liam Hemsworth, Ready To ‘Move On’

Miley Cyrus is reportedly “relieved” that the details of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth have been ironed out and she’s ready to “move on” with her life.

“Miley [Cyrus] is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” a source close to the 27-year-old singer revealed to PEOPLE magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“She just wants to move on,” the source added of the details about the singer and “The Hunger Games” star’s split. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

While their property has been divided, the divorce won’t be finalized until March 2020, per TMZ.

It comes after news broke earlier this year that the two were separating following nearly nine months of marriage. Shortly after, reports surfaced, that Hemsworth had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

The two finally tied the knot last December at an intimate ceremony with family and friends after dating on and off for nearly a decade.

Currently, Cyrus has been dating singer Cody Simpson and sources said things are going “great.”

“They had a wonderful Christmas Day with her family,” a source shared. “They plan on celebrating New Year’s together, as well. They are also talking about an Australia trip next year. Miley seems very happy.”