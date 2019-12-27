‘Monday Night Football’ Averaged More Than 12.5 Million Viewers In 2019, Best Season Since 2015

“Monday Night Football” put up some monster ratings this season on ESPN.

According to a release from the network, "MNF" averaged 12.569 million viewers in 2019, which was the highest for the show since 2015.

It was also the most watched cable show for the third year in a row.

It was also the most watched cable show for the third year in a row.

Monday Night Football has now posted consecutive seasons with 8% viewership gains and is up an impressive 17% overall versus 2017. More: https://t.co/JnguEXcr2d pic.twitter.com/LgfEjf0seq — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 27, 2019

I’ve said it all year and these numbers only further back me up, the NFL simply had an unbelievable run in 2019 in the TV ratings department.

Pretty much every single primetime game put up monster numbers. Things might have looked like they were headed in the wrong direction during the national anthem protests, but there’s no question the NFL is dominating right now.

“Monday Night Football” absolutely destroyed the competition on cable. Averaging more than 12.5 million viewers an episode is simply unreal.

Whether or not the NFL is dominating the TV ratings isn’t even up for debate anymore. It’s just a fact, and “Monday Night Football” closed out on a very strong note this week.

The same release said the Packers beating the Vikings got 13.657 million viewers. Again, business is booming for the league and the networks broadcasting games.

It sure is a great time to be a football fan!