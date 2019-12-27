Ohio State Releases Electric Hype Video For Playoff Game Against Clemson

Ohio State dropped an electric hype trailer for the playoff game against Clemson.

As you all know, I’m big into the hype-video game. I think that it should be mandatory that every major game gets one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this one from the Buckeyes didn’t disappoint one bit. In fact, it was downright incredible. Despite the fact that I hate OSU, I couldn’t help getting pumped up.

Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

Built on toughness and forged through love, our journey continues.#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/cKJWEcZ0XP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2019

I don’t care who you cheer for at all. I really don’t. If that hype video didn’t have you ready to run through a concrete barrier, then you’re not a real fan.

What a hype video! It was pure adrenaline getting shot into my veins!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Dec 25, 2019 at 6:03pm PST

I’m so ready for Clemson and Ohio State to play each other. I don’t think there’s ever been a more hyped semi-final game in the history of the playoff.

We’re talking about the Buckeyes vs. the Tigers! We’re talking about Trevor Lawrence against Justin Fields. This is two-time champion Dabo Swinney against Ryan Day.

Sign me up!

Tune in Saturday on ESPN to watch it all go down. It’s going to be epic!